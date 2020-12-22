e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China ‘expels’ US Navy’s frontline destroyer from South China Sea

China ‘expels’ US Navy’s frontline destroyer from South China Sea

China said the PLA’s southern theatre command had deployed ships and aircraft to warn US destroyer USS John S. McCain as it sailed through the disputed waters near Spratly Islands

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:23 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
In this April 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane off the disputed South China Sea in western Philippines.
In this April 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane off the disputed South China Sea in western Philippines. (AP/ FILE)
         

Beijing on Tuesday said its military has “expelled” a US Navy destroyer sailing near Nansha Islands – also known as Spratly Islands – in the South China Sea in a fresh escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China said the southern theatre command of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) deployed ships and aircraft to warn US destroyer USS John S. McCain as it sailed through the disputed waters of the SCS.

The incident took place as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was said to be conducting drills in the SCS region after sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

China claims nearly the entire SCS but that claim is disputed by several maritime neighbours including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia, besides Vietnam and Taiwan, which China says is a breakaway region.

“The Chinese PLA on Tuesday expelled US destroyer USS John S. McCain after it trespassed into China’s territorial waters off Nansha Islands in the South China Sea,” said Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the PLA southern theatre command.

China firmly opposes the US warship’s trespassing, said Tian, warning that the US moves undermine the peace and stability of the region.

“Such actions by the US have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security and severely undermined peace and stability in the SCS,” Tian added.

The US guided-missile destroyer had last week practised anti-submarine warfare with a French submarine and Japanese carrier in the Philippine Sea.

A statement from the US 7th Fleet Public Affairs said the warship was conducting freedom of navigation operations in the SCS.

“On December 22, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” the statement said.

“All interactions with foreign military forces were consistent with international norms and did not impact the operation,” it added.

The US statement added that unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the SCS pose a serious threat to the “…freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for SCS littoral nations”.

In April, China had scrambled aircraft and deployed ships to track and expel a frontline US warship from near another Beijing-controlled region called Paracel Islands - also known as Xisha Islands in China and Hoang Sa Archipelago in Vietnam - in the SCS.

Accusing the guided-missile destroyer USS Barry of carrying out a “provocative act” and violating Chinese sovereignty, the PLA’s southern command had then said the intrusion of the American warship prompted it to “track, monitor, verify, identify and expel” it.

tags
top news
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
How to check who all can see your iPhone location and turn off tracking
How to check who all can see your iPhone location and turn off tracking
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In