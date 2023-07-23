Flat owner in China keeps cattle on balcony of his building, videos go viral

The story of a Chinese flat owner who kept a herd of cattle on the balcony of his building is going viral online. According to reports, the animals were kept on the fifth floor of his building in China's Sichuan province. Video clips of the calves enjoying their meal on the building's balcony have been viewed 4 million times on Douyin, according to a report in The South China Post.

Cattle being moved from the residential area in Sichuan province.(Twitter)

The cows stayed on the premises for a day but had to be moved soon after people living nearby created an uproar mentioning the constant noise and foul smell of its dung. The urban management officials shifted the cows from the building on July 14, The South China Post quoted Phoenix Weekly. The community’s party secretary Zhang Dayou said the calves weighed between 10 and 20kg each. The management staff and the owner of the cattle are since then engaged in a battle of wills.

Sharing the incident on Twitter a user wrote, “Crazy cow condo in China! A flat owner tried to go full-on farm life by keeping 7 cows on their balcony! Neighbors couldn't handle the mooing and stink, so they called the authorities the cows were evicted in the end.”

“The viral video of the cows munching away on the verandah has taken social media by storm! 🌪️ 4 million views and counting on Douyin (China's TikTok)! The cows were living their best urban life, but the city folk weren't having it!” he added.

