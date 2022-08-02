China warns of 'severe impact' after Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 09:05 PM IST
In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations.
Chinese president Xi Jinping.(File Photo / REUTERS)
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued just after her arrival in Taipei late on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said Pelosi's visit severely impacts the political foundations of China-U.S. relations, and said it had lodged a strong protest with the United States.

