China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new US policy on Tibet

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new US policy on Tibet

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama. Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:29 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Beijing
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said it firmly rejected new US legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said it firmly rejected new US legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend
         

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new US legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama.

