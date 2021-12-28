China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new US policy on Tibet

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:29 IST

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new US legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a regular media briefing.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Lhasa and the absolute right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama.