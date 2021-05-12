Home / World News / China gives Bangladesh 500,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
China gives Bangladesh 500,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming, formally handed over the vaccines in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh has already approved the Chinese vaccines after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently listed the Sinopharm for emergency use globally.
MAY 12, 2021
China delivered 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh on Wednesday to help it cope with a shortage.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is in desperate need after India banned exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India because of its own devastating surge in infections.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming formally handed over the Sinopharm vaccines in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh has already approved the Chinese vaccines after the World Health Organization has recently listed the Sinopharm for emergency use globally.

Bangladesh received about 7 million doses from the Indian institute, but its deal had called for 30 million doses to be delivered by June.

Bangladesh already suspended administering the first dose of vaccines. Some few hundreds of thousands of people are due their second dose but would be left out if new doses do not arrive soon.

Bangladesh has attempted to diversify its vaccine sources, asking the United States for 4 million doses from its stock and signing a deal with Russia to produce Sputnik-V vaccines locally in Bangladesh.

