China has given 270.41 million doses of covid-19 vaccines so far

China's vaccination pace has quickened recently. However, because of its large population, China still lags behind the United States in terms of the proportion of the administered population per 100 people.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
China has administered 270.41 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 265.06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

