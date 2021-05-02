IND USA
In April, China supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicine to India.
China has given 270.41 million doses of covid-19 vaccines so far

Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST

China has administered 270.41 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 265.06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

China's vaccination pace has quickened recently. However, because of its large population, China still lags behind the United States in terms of the proportion of the administered population per 100 people.

