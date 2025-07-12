Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

China increases military incursions, Taiwan responds by deploying vessels

ANI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation after latest Chinese advancement. 

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 14 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels, and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.(Reuters/Representational Image)
In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.(Reuters/Representational Image)

According to Taiwan's MND, nine out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to China's action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation. "14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels, and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today, 9 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

Also read: Taiwan begins 10-day military exercises amid China tensions

On June 28, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlighted China's use of influence warfare and military intimidation aimed at annexing Taiwan as part of its broader "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" policy and expanding hegemony in the western Pacific, Taipei Times reported. He warned that this threat would persist regardless of changes in Taiwan's government leadership.

While addressing DPP's national congress in his role as party chairman, Lai identified the greatest challenge in domestic politics as the opposition-controlled legislature has bypassed proper procedures, passed bills contradicting the Constitution, and undermined government operations by drastically cutting central government budgets.

At the congress, held under the theme "Better democracy, better Taiwan," he emphasised that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must stand united with the public in their mass recall movement to protect Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy, Taipei Times reported.

Emphasising the vital role of civil society, Lai credited Taiwan's vibrant democracy to the enduring strength of its citizens, recalling movements like the Wild Lily protests in 1990 and the Sunflower movement in 2014, where Taiwanese rallied against policies perceived as pro-China and harmful to Taiwan's sovereignty. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / China increases military incursions, Taiwan responds by deploying vessels
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On