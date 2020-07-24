e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

The tit-for-tat move is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

world Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:10 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Beijing, China
China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.(Reuters file photo)
         

China said Friday it had revoked the license for the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, in retaliation for the closure of China’s Houston consulate earlier this week.

Also read | ‘Chinese consulate in Houston was hub of spying’: Mike Pompeo

The move is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this,” the statement said.

Tensions have been escalating on multiple fronts between the world’s two biggest economies, deteriorating further after Washington ordered the closure of the Houston consulate on Tuesday within 72 hours.

Also read | Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world

China had threatened to retaliate if the US did not withdraw its decision.

The Chengdu consulate was established in 1985, and has around 200 staff with approximately 150 locally hired Chinese staff, according to its website.

tags
top news
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In