Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China, Pakistan review CPEC project
world news

China, Pakistan review CPEC project

In the past, India strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a statement by Pakistan and China and asserted that the union territory as well as Ladakh have been and will remain its integral and inalienable part.
The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 08:05 AM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing

China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and fighting terrorism, President Xi Jinping told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday with both leaders agreeing to carry forward the “in-depth” development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. It’s a flagship project under Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

A joint statement issued at the end of Khan’s visit to China said, “The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

In the past, India strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a statement by Pakistan and China and asserted that the union territory as well as Ladakh have been and will remain its integral and inalienable part.

RELATED STORIES

In July 2021, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had objected to reference made to the so-called CPEC in a statement by the two countries, saying it is in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Xi said the “strategic significance of China-Pakistan” relations is getting more prominent since the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation.

Tibetan groups protest China’s rights violation

As the Beijing Olympics have commenced, Tibetan groups in Canada are protesting to highlight occupation of the plateau by China and condemning the International Olympic Committee’s “complicity in sports washing” human rights violations there.

With inputs from agencies and Anirudh Bhattacharyya

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china cpec
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP