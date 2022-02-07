China, Pakistan review CPEC project

China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and fighting terrorism, President Xi Jinping told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday with both leaders agreeing to carry forward the “in-depth” development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. It’s a flagship project under Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

A joint statement issued at the end of Khan’s visit to China said, “The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

In the past, India strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a statement by Pakistan and China and asserted that the union territory as well as Ladakh have been and will remain its integral and inalienable part.

In July 2021, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had objected to reference made to the so-called CPEC in a statement by the two countries, saying it is in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Xi said the “strategic significance of China-Pakistan” relations is getting more prominent since the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation.

Tibetan groups protest China’s rights violation

As the Beijing Olympics have commenced, Tibetan groups in Canada are protesting to highlight occupation of the plateau by China and condemning the International Olympic Committee’s “complicity in sports washing” human rights violations there.

With inputs from agencies and Anirudh Bhattacharyya

