An update from China on passports, visas as Covid curbs ease

China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in a big step away from Covid curbs that isolated the country for almost three years. The announcement comes ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holiday and adds to the abrupt changes to China's strict ‘Zero-Covid’ policy.

The latest decision could send an influx of Chinese tourists to Asia and Europe for Lunar New Year which presents a danger of the spread of Covid infections as cases surge in China. China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The National Immigration Administration of China said that it will start taking applications for passports for tourists to go abroad from January 8 adding that it will resume issuing approval for tourists and businesspeople to visit Hong Kong as well.

The agency said it will take applications for ordinary visas and residence permits adding that the government will “gradually resume” allowing in foreign visitors.

During the pandemic, Chinese with family emergencies or whose work travel was considered important could obtain passports, but students and businesspeople with visas to go to foreign countries were blocked from leaving.

This comes as China has dropped or eased most quarantine, testing and other restrictions within the country, joining other nations in trying to live with the virus instead of stamping out transmission. Earlier, China said it would scrap quarantine requirements for travelers arriving from abroad, also effective January 8.

