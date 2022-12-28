Home / World News / Afghan professor defiantly tears up diplomas on TV show: ‘If mother, sister…'

Afghan professor defiantly tears up diplomas on TV show: ‘If mother, sister…'

Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Mallika Soni

A Kabul University professor tore up his diplomas on live television as he said that he does not accept education in Afghanistan if his "mother and sister can't study". The video from the TV show which has been widely shared on social media shows the professor holding up his diplomas one by one. He then goes on to tear them up one by one.

Former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees Shabnam Nasimi, shared the video on Twitter saying, "Astonishing scenes as a Kabul university professor destroys his diplomas on live TV in Afghanistan."

"From today I don't need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can't study, then I DON'T accept this education," she quoted the professor as saying. Shabnam Nasimi currently works as executive director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan which focuses on promoting understanding and support for Afghanistan in the United Kingdom.

Even though Taliban promised a softer rule after taking over the country in August last year following the withdrawal of US troops, they have continued to impose restrictions on women in the country.

Last week, the Taliban banned university education for women across Afghanistan, in a move widely criticised globally.

"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," Minister for Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem said in a letter to all government and private universities in Afghanistan. The ban also followed numerous changes in university rules, including gender-segregated classrooms and entrances. Women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men, according to the new ruled.

