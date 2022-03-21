China plane crash: 132 on board but ‘no signs of survivors’, search-rescue on
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people - 123 passengers and nine crew members - on board crashed in the country's southern province of Guangxi on Monday. Reuters quoted People's Daily - China's largest newspaper group - quoting a provincial firefighter as saying there were 'no signs of survivors'.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial centre of Guangzhou along the east coast.
READ: China plane crash - What happened to Eastern Airline flight MU5735?
The Chinese government has rushed search-and-rescue teams to the crash site, and President Xi Jinping has ordered an inquiry into the crash. He said he was 'shocked' by the tragedy and had ordered an 'all-out' search and rescue effort.
Details of rescue operations for China plane crash:
> People's Daily said 117 rescuers have already arrived at the crash site.
> The Guangxi fire department is organising 650 rescuers. Fire officials say work to control and extinguish the forest fire ignited by the crash is underway.
> State-run broadcaster CCTV said the airline had set up nine teams to focus on disposal of debris, accident investigation and family assistance.
> The CAAC, China's aviation regulatory body, has also sent a team of officials.
What happened to China Eastern Airline flight MU5735?
> The flight departed Kunming at 1.11 pm (10.41 am India time). It was due to land in Guangzhou at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).
> Radar showed the aircraft making a steep descent and contact was lost over Wuzhou city. Online weather data showed partly cloudy conditions with good visibility before the crash.
READ: China plane crash - Video shows debris and wreckage at site
> The plane was cruising at 29,100 feet at 11.50 am India time. Around 135 seconds later, next available data (from flight-tracking service FlightRadar24) showed it descended to 9,075 feet.
> Its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet, some 20 seconds after that steep descent. At the time the plane was travelling at 376 knots per hour. Tracking stopped at 2.22 pm (11.52 am India time).
READ: Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, ‘no sign of survivors’: 10 points
With input from agencies
-
