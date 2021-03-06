China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia

China is planning to build a “passageway” between Tibet and South Asia, according to a draft outline of the 14th Five-year plan (FYP) that was unveiled on Friday.

A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway. The 14th FYP is part of China’s long-range objectives it envisages until 2035.

“China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will be supported to build an important passageway opening to South Asia, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035,” the news agency reported.

Details of which country the “passageway” would be connected to weren’t shared. China shares land boundaries with India, Nepal and Bhutan in South Asia. The draft outline of the 14th FYP has been submitted to the NPC for approval.