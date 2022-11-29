Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China province to allow close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home

Published on Nov 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Covid In China: China's southern province of Guangdong will allow close contacts of people with COVID-19 who fulfill certain conditions to quarantine at home.

Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Reuters |

China's southern province of Guangdong will allow close contacts of people with COVID-19 who fulfill certain conditions to quarantine at home, the official Nanfang Daily cited Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong as saying.

Protests have erupted across China over Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy, which is believed to have led to the deaths of 10 people in an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi after lockdown measures delayed emergency teams from reaching the victims.

