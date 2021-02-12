China refuses to give WHO raw data on early Covid-19 cases: Report
The world health agency officials said raw, personalized data could help them determine how and when the coronavirus first spread in China, the newspaper said.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:46 PM IST
China has refused to give the World Health Organization raw data on its early Covid-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing WHO investigators who it said described heated exchanges over lack of detail.
