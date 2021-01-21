IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China registers 144 new Covid-19 cases, 113 asymptomatic infections
world news

China registers 144 new Covid-19 cases, 113 asymptomatic infections

This is up from 103 new symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic cases registered the previous day. No deaths were attributed to the disease.
ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)

Chinese health officials on Thursday registered 144 new Covid-19 cases in addition to 113 cases of asymptomatic infections detected over the past 24 hours.

This is up from 103 new symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic cases registered the previous day. No deaths were attributed to the disease.

The northern Heilongjiang province registered the highest number of cases showing symptoms at 68, while the neighbouring Jilin and Hebei provinces posted 33 and 20 cases respectively, according to a daily update from China's National Health Commission.

The commission's data showed that 18 symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases were imported from abroad.

This takes the total in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 88,701 cases and 4,635 fatalities.

China has been battling an uptick in transmissions since the beginning of the year with lockdowns affecting over 20 million people in large cities of the country's northeast.

Hebei province, which surrounds the capital city of Beijing, saw its main city Shijiazhuang shut down all transportation routes with the capital.

Health authorities have been undertaking mass testing drives in major urban centers of affected areas since the uptick was first registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP