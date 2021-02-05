China releases space probe's first image of Mars
China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth.
The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image.
The probe is now only half that distance away from Mars and around 184 million km from Earth after 197 days of the mission, the CNSA said in a statement, adding that its systems were in good condition.
The Tianwen-1 was launched in July from China's southern Hainan island and expected to reach the orbit of Mars this month. In May, it will try to land in Utopia Planitia, a plain in the northern hemisphere, and deploy a rover to explore for 90 days.
If successful, the Tianwen-1 will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission to Mars, further boosting China's space credentials after it last year became the first nation to bring back samples from the moon since the 1970s.
China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit Earth's orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visas: US postpones selection process changes, rescinds speciality criteria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China releases space probe's first image of Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN
- The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox