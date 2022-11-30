Home / World News / China, Russia warplanes temporarily entered South Korea air defence zone: Report

China, Russia warplanes temporarily entered South Korea air defence zone: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:39 AM IST

South Korea's military took "tactical measures" after eight Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.

South Korea: Eight Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.(AP)
South Korea: Eight Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.(AP)
Reuters |

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Read more: Wives of Russian soldiers ‘encourage’ them to rape: Ukraine's first lady

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea
south korea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out