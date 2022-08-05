China sanctions Nancy Pelosi over 'provocative' visit to Taiwan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 05, 2022 02:20 PM IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes it having its own engagements with foreign governments.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AFP)
Reuters |

China has decided to sanction US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the one-China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

