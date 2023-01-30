China says Covid cases, deaths ‘trending downward’, current wave nearing end

China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest weekly update.

The number of severe COVID cases and deaths was also trending downward, the officials said in a report that was dated last week.