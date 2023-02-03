Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says 'hype' not conducive to solution on US spy balloon reports

China says 'hype' not conducive to solution on US spy balloon reports

world news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 01:40 PM IST

China Spy Balloon: The Pentagon reported on Thursday that a spy balloon it suspects is Chinese has been flying over the country for a couple of days.

China Spy Balloon: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Speculation and hype are not conducive until the facts are clear around a spy balloon the United States said has been flying over the U.S., the Chinese foreign ministry said at a press briefing on Friday.

The Pentagon reported on Thursday that a spy balloon it suspects is Chinese has been flying over the country for a couple of days.

Read more: Wouldn't underestimate Xi Jinping's Taiwan ambition, he told army to…: CIA chief

"We are learning about the verification of this matter," Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said in answering a question on the matter. "We hope both sides can handle the matter calmly and prudently."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP