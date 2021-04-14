China says it’s holding combat drills as US envoys visit Taiwan

China on Wednesday described the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) exercises near self-ruled Taiwan as “combat drills” on a day former US officials arrived in Taipei symbolising Washington’s commitment to the island that Beijing considers a breakaway region.

Former US senator Chris Dodd and former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in an unmarked private jet, according to Reuters, in what a White House official called a “personal signal” of US President Joe Biden’s commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

The former senior American officials were due to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, in a move certain to rile China.

In Beijing, China’s Taiwan affairs office said Taiwan’s government and separatists were colluding with “external forces”.

“The PLA’s organising of actual combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary action to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson of the office.

“It is a solemn response to external forces’ interference and provocations by Taiwan independence” forces, he added. “The PLA’s military exercises, and training operations, are sending a signal that our determination to curb Taiwan independence and Taiwan-US collusion is not just talk.”

Ma said the US has hyped up the so-called “China military threat” and kept sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces, which speaks volumes about its sinister intentions.

The mainland’s military exercises do not target the people in Taiwan, but are a response to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority’s stepped up provocative actions seeking “Taiwan independence” in collusion with external forces, Ma said.

The PLA’s air force has entered Taiwan’s “Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone” for at least 10 consecutive days including deploying 25 fighter aircraft on Monday, a single-day record.

“The exercise could be a rehearsal of its combat plan over the Taiwan island, and it could feature air superiority seizure, and attack on land and maritime targets, including warships of interfering foreign countries,” Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert, told the state-run tabloid Global Times.

Beijing has over the years warned countries including India against establishing official ties with Taipei - and instead support the “one China policy” - and has never ruled out reuniting Taiwan using military power.

President Tsai maintains that Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China.