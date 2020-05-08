e-paper
China says it supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”, said a spokesperson.

world Updated: May 08, 2020 15:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 6, 2020.
People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

China said Friday it supports the establishment of a panel led by the World Health Organization to review the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, after facing global pressure to allow an international investigation.

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”, under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

