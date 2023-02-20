Home / World News / China says its position has not changed over Korean Peninsula

China says its position has not changed over Korean Peninsula

Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:36 PM IST

North Korea: "China's position has not changed," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular briefing.

North Korea: Test-firing of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-15", at Pyongyang International Airport.(AFP)
China is concerned about developments on the Korean Peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Monday in response to questions regarding North Korea firing ballistic missile off its east coast earlier in the day.

"China's position has not changed," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular briefing.

North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying Pyongyang's use of the Pacific as its "firing range" would depend on the behaviour of U.S. forces.

