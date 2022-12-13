China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 01:22 PM IST

China said that the situation is 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes, news agency AFP reported.

"As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding that the two sides "maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Chinese troops attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yangtse sector on December 9, in a bid to unilaterally change the status quo along the contested border.

“The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha.

The minister said the issue was taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
