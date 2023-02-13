Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China says US flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons flew over its airspace

Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:03 PM IST

China on Spy Balloon: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Beijing, did not provide further details.

Chinese Spy Balloon: A printed balloon with Chinese flag is placed on a US flag in the shape of US map outline, in this illustration.(Reuters)
China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of January 2022.

Asked how China had responded to the flights, Wang said China's response to such incidents is responsible and professional.

China's assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreacting.

The U.S. military has subsequently shot down three other flying objects over North America.

