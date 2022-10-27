Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ remain

China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ remain

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 03:32 PM IST

US-China Relations: If the US wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", China said.

US-China Relations: China and US flags are seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Read more: Have boosted forces near Belarus in case of Russian attack: Ukraine

If the US wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major concerns", Tan Kefei told a news conference on Thursday, according to the ministry's official social media account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP