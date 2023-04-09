Home / World News / China simulated strikes against 'key targets on Taiwan': Report

China simulated strikes against 'key targets on Taiwan': Report

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 09, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Chinese state media said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills.

China's military drills have "simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters", state media reported on Sunday.

Chinese maritime law enforcement fleet led by a patrol and rescue vessel Haixun 06 patrols during a joint patrol operation in Taiwan straits.(Reuters)
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills for "multi-target precision strikes".

air force cctv china chinese state media sunday + 4 more
