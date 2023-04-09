China simulated strikes against 'key targets on Taiwan': Report
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 09, 2023 11:00 AM IST
Chinese state media said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills.
China's military drills have "simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan island and surrounding waters", state media reported on Sunday.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the air force deployed dozens of aircraft to "fly into the target airspace", and ground forces carried out drills for "multi-target precision strikes".
