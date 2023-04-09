On China's military drills around Taiwan, US urges restraint; ‘Ready to meet..’
Apr 09, 2023 01:30 AM IST
US State Department said their communication channels with Beijing are ‘remained open’.
The United States on Saturday called on China to show restraint as Beijing launched military drills around Taiwan, stressing that Washington was ready to meet its security commitments in Asia.
"Our channels of communication with the PRC remain open and we have consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
