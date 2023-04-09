On China's military drills around Taiwan, US urges restraint; ‘Ready to meet..’

The United States on Saturday called on China to show restraint as Beijing launched military drills around Taiwan, stressing that Washington was ready to meet its security commitments in Asia. A Chinese warship sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China, April 8, 2023. (REUTERS)

Also read: China encircles Taiwan with warships, fighters

"Our channels of communication with the PRC remain open and we have consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo," a State Department spokesperson said, referring to the People's Republic of China.