Home / World News / Chinese media slams Western press reports on India surpassing China’s population

Chinese media slams Western press reports on India surpassing China’s population

BySutirtho Patranobis
Apr 20, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Commentaries in state-run Chinese media sought to play down the landmark crossover, collating comments from experts who questioned India’s ability to take advantage of its demographic dividend or the advantages of having a younger population

Beijing: Western press have sensationalised the UN population report, which on Wednesday said India will overtake China’s population in mid-2023, to “badmouth” and allege “China’s development is going to run into big trouble”, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said in a strongly-worded comment piece on Thursday.

People throng a street near the Jama Masjid People in the old quarters of New Delhi, India on Wednesday. (AFP)
People throng a street near the Jama Masjid People in the old quarters of New Delhi, India on Wednesday. (AFP)

Separate commentaries in state-run Chinese media including in the tabloid Global Times sought to play down the landmark crossover, collating comments from experts who questioned India’s ability to take advantage of its demographic dividend or the advantages of having a younger population.

The CCTV commentary in Mandarin called Western media reports an “attempt to use the topic of the ‘change of ownership of the first populous country’ to slander China” and an effort to “encourage the relocation of related industries away from China”.

The reports also focused on “decoupling and breaking the chain” to suppress China’s development momentum, the commentary said. “They slandered all the way and China has developed all the way, creating a miracle of sustainable and stable economic development with a huge population,” the commentary said.

Chinese state media was reacting to the landmark UN Population Fund (UNFPA) report “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: The case for rights and choices”, which said India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation by mid-year with nearly 3 million people more than the latter.

“For some time now, the Western media have been throwing out a series of sensationalist reports with the subtext that China’s development is going to run into big trouble,” the CCTV commentary said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday said population dividends did not only depend on quantity but also on quality. “When assessing a country’s demographic dividend, we need to look at not just its size but also its quality. Size matters, but what matters more is talent resource. Nearly 900 million out of the 1.4 billion Chinese are of working age and on average have received 10.9 years of education,” Wang told reporters.

Separately, the tabloid Global Times questioned India’s development status to extract demographic dividend, quoting experts. “However, India’s infrastructure, supporting legal systems, education and other parameters cannot match its population growth, meaning that India still lacks the bridges or the preconditions to achieve its demographic dividend,” the tabloid quoted experts as saying.

One expert the tabloid quoted by name, Yuan Xin, a professor at the Institute of Population and Development at Nankai University’s School of Economics, said: “Demographic changes bring specific challenges to the economic and social system, yet at the same time provide new demographic opportunities”.

“Whether India can truly reap the demographic dividend lies in the future economic and social development path and mode,” Yuan said.

“The expanding population would be a double-edged sword for the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government to face in national elections,” Lan Jianxue, director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Studies at China Institute of International Studies, said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out