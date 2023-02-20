China supplying arms to Russia would be 'red line' for EU: Borrell
Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:54 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that they will remain vigilant over the issue.
AFP |
The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday warned China against providing Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine, after Beijing slammed US claims it could make the move.
Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.