Home / World News / US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support," Blinken said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen walk on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region.(Reuters)
AFP |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that China was considering providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, warning Beijing that any supplies would "cause a serious problem."

Read more: Video of Vladimir Putin's ‘fidgety legs’ during meet sparks health speculation

"The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they're considering providing lethal support," Blinken told CBS's Face The Nation.

Asked what lethal support would entail, he said "everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out