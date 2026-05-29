China Threatens to Launch Trade Probes Against the European Union

Beijing threatened to launch trade probes against the European Union if the 27-member bloc pushes ahead with a proposal to curb imports of heavily subsidized foreign products.

PREMIUM European leaders hold the view that China’s global industrial dominance is a result of decades of government subsidies and non-reciprocal market access.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chinese authorities could initiate anti-discrimination and supply-chain security investigations into the EU’s “overcapacity instrument,” a social media account run by China’s state broadcaster said Friday.

The heating up of rhetoric comes as European officials are scheduled to hold closely watched talks on Friday to discuss ramping up the bloc’s trade defenses—a move widely seen as aimed at shielding critical industries from Chinese rivals.