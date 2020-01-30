China virus death toll rises to 169, more than 1000 new cases

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 05:42 IST

The number of confirmed deaths from China’s viral epidemic has risen to 169, the government said on Thursday, as hard-hit Hubei province reported 37 new fatalities.

Hubei, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear, also reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of infection.