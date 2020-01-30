e-paper
Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
China virus death toll rises to 169, more than 1000 new cases

China virus death toll rises to 169, more than 1000 new cases

Hubei, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear, also reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of infection.

world Updated: Jan 30, 2020 05:42 IST
Wuhan (China)
A woman wearing a face mask packs her suitcase in the departures area of Terminal 5, after it was announced British Airways has suspended all services to and from China, at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.
A woman wearing a face mask packs her suitcase in the departures area of Terminal 5, after it was announced British Airways has suspended all services to and from China, at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
         

The number of confirmed deaths from China’s viral epidemic has risen to 169, the government said on Thursday, as hard-hit Hubei province reported 37 new fatalities.

Hubei, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear, also reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of infection.

