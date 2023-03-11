It's raining worms in China? See this viral video from Beijing

A video shared widely on social media showed that in China it is raining worms. The video from the capital city of Beijing showed roads and vehicles covered with what seems like worms, according to a report in the New York Post. Cars in Beijing can be seen covered with some worm-like creatures in the video.

Read more: PM Albanese's response to attacks on Hindu temples in Australia: ‘We don’t…'

The video, which has been shared by Insider Paper, showed clusters of worm-like dusty brown creatures all over cars that are parked alongside roads in Beijing. The report also said that people could be seen carrying umbrellas to save themselves from getting hit by worms falling from the sky.

The reason behind the “worm rain is not known yet however the scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggests that the slimy creatures were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds”, New York Post reported.

"According to the periodical also noted that this type of occurrence happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool," the report added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei claimed that the video was fake and that the city of Beijing had witnessed no rainfall in recent times. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days,” Shen Shiwei tweeted.