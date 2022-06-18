China: Xi calls corruption a ‘tumour’, warns top Communist leadership to be clean
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has said corruption in China remains severe and complicated, calling it a “tumour” and in a rare warning has also told the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) top leaders to “exercise stricter self-discipline”.
Xi urged improvement in the fight against corruption to guarantee that officials do not have the “audacity, opportunity, or desire to engage in corruption”.
Xi demanded a full victory in the anti-corruption campaign on Friday while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on improving anti-corruption capability.
“The fight against corruption is a major political struggle that the party cannot afford to lose and should never lose because it concerns the people,” Xi said, according to state-controlled media.
In a rare warning to senior officials, Xi said cadres in higher positions and with greater power must exercise stricter self-discipline.
Xi said members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee - two of the top decision-making CPC bodies - “in particular must hold themselves to the highest standards of self-discipline, and take the lead among all party members in following the party’s dos and don’ts”.
The Chinese president launched an anti-corruption campaign soon after he became CPC general secretary in 2012.
The campaign has gone on to become one of his signature domestic policies but critics have said that the anti-graft crackdown has been used as a pretext to purge Xi’s opponents and to consolidate power.
More than one million officials have been jailed or arrested in the crackdown which began soon after he took over in 2012.
Xi described the anti-corruption fight as one that is extremely complex and arduous, saying that there is “no room” for making any compromise. He called on party cadres to be courageous to face the problems squarely and muster the resolve to “wield the knife” and “cut off all tumours”.
He emphasised maintaining “zero-toleration” and eliminating sectoral and systematic corruption which pose higher risks to effectively defuse relevant economic and social risks.
Xi’s campaign against corruption is likely to intensify this year with the twice-in-a-decade CPC leadership change – scheduled for the second half of 2022 - where the Chinese president is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.
“Indeed, the “shock and awe” phase in Xi’s first term has yielded to a second phase: formalising the institutional structure of the Central Commission on Discipline Inspection (CCDI). The agency now has a National Supervisory Commission (NSC) and 47 permanent branches across all 139 central state and Party organisations,” wrote Ruihan Huang and Joshua Henderson for MacroPolo, the US-based Paulson Institute’s think tank, in May.
“Since the 19th Central Committee (CC), the number of cases at or below the county level rose nearly 20% from 523,000 in 2017 to 624,000 in 2021. It’s no coincidence that since 2018, Xi has urged CDI to shift its focus down to the local level because he considers grassroots corruption a threat to “social stability and the party’s legitimacy”.
-
Ex-India batter explains why Rahul Tripathi won't make debut in Ireland T20Is
Team India will be taking on Ireland in a two-T20I series later this month, where all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the squad. A number of first-team players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant among others will not be taking part in the series due to their commitments with the Test team, allowing the inclusion of multiple youngsters and a maiden international call-up for 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi.
-
Yoga accessories you must have: Expert shares insights
“Certain inverted postures like Sarvangasana, Halasana and even Shirshasana can be done with the help of a wall support. The wall can also be of great assistance when it comes to back bending postures like Chakrasana and Hasta Uthanasana. You can also use the wall to practice handstands to help you get over the fear of inversions,” said Yoga Master Akshar.
-
'Rahul Dravid sir doesn't drop a player after one or two bad performances'
Many, including cricket experts and former players, believed that it was time for India to try out either Arshdeep or Umran in the final two matches of the series but head coach Rahul Dravid and the think tank decided to play an unchanged side for the fourth match in a row, of which the first two had resulted in defeats.
-
Is reduced cravings a good or bad thing? A nutritionist explains
Having cravings in control may mean that you are following the right kind of diet and eating foods like protein that are keeping you satiated. But at time it could also mean you are eating foods that are just suppressing your appetite and could be harmful in long run. Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post explains if reduced cravings is a bad or good thing.
-
Ayurveda expert on natural remedies and herbs to treat UTI
A urinary tract infection can affect your kidney, bladder, ureters and urethra and the symptoms will vary accordingly. In case of a bladder infection, you may feel the need to pee or feel pain while passing the urine. Lower belly pain and cloudy urine can also be among symptoms. In case of infection in kidneys, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting can occur while in case of urethra, it can cause a discharge and burning sensation upon peeing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics