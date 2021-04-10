Home / World News / China's Covid-19 vaccine output to hit 3 billion by year-end: Official
world news

China's Covid-19 vaccine output to hit 3 billion by year-end: Official

Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country's Covid-19 vaccine development projects, made the comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Sinopharm said on Friday that it will be able to supply 100 million Covid-19 vaccines a month starting from April.(Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP)

China's will likely have produced 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, a National Health Commission official said on Saturday.

Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country's Covid-19 vaccine development projects, made the comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

"In the second half of this year, we are fully capable of meeting our own demand," Zheng said.

Though manufacturers are rapidly expanding production capacity, it is unclear if output has risen as fast. Production tripled from Feb. 1 through late March to 5 million doses a day, the government said its most recent update.

Leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech said this month it had doubled its annual production capacity to 2 billion doses after completing its third production facility.

The China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) also has a combined annual production capacity of at least 1.1 billion for two separate vaccines. The company has said it aims to raise capacity to 3 billion but has not specified a timeframe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hong Kong Police arrested over 10,200 due to protests in last 20 months

Saudi Arabia says it executed 3 soldiers for 'high treason'

Chinese aircraft skirt Taiwan in second show of force this week

Indian doctors, nurses to benefit from UK’s fee-free 1-year visa extension

Sinopharm said on Friday that it will be able to supply 100 million Covid-19 vaccines a month starting from April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP