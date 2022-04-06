Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China reports record 20,472 new Covid cases in a day amid lockdowns
world news

China reports record 20,472 new Covid cases in a day amid lockdowns

The current outbreak has already surpassed number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, before testing was easily available, and encompasses a much broader swath of the nation.
Police and security members in protective suits stand outside cordoned off food stores following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Bloomberg |

China reported 20,472 new daily Covid cases for Tuesday, as widespread lockdowns and mass testing in Shanghai and other parts of the country turn up a rising number of infections. 

The current outbreak has already surpassed the number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, before testing was easily available, and encompasses a much broader swath of the nation. While President Xi Jinping is committed to getting the conflagration under control, his request to do so with limited economic consequences is getting harder to implement. 

Shanghai remains the hotspot for the current flareup, despite a sweeping lockdown of its 25 million people. Originally intended to be carried out in two parts, the rising number of infections led to expanding the restrictions in the eastern portion of the city that were initially expected to be lifted last week.

There were 311 local infections and 16,766 asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, and another 973 infections and 1,798 asymptomatic cases in Jilin, a northeastern province that has been locked down since mid-March.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP