Home / World News / China's environment minister urges crackdown on steel mills' illegal production
world news

China's environment minister urges crackdown on steel mills' illegal production

Tangshan government had issued a second-level pollution alert on March 8, urging heavy industrial companies such as steelmakers and coking plants to cut production accordingly.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Birds fly over a closed steel factory where chimneys of another working factory are seen in background, in Tangshan, Hebei province, China,(Reuters/ File photo)

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) urged top steelmaking city Tangshan to severely crack down on violations of atmospheric environment rules after it found four steel mills failed to implement production curbs during heavy pollution.

Tangshan government had issued a second-level pollution alert on March 8, urging heavy industrial companies such as steelmakers and coking plants to cut production accordingly.

However, an inspection team led by Huang Runqiu, the minister of MEE, had found on Thursday that a stainless steel producer belonging to HBIS Group, plus Tangshan Jinma Steel Group and two other mills, were producing at high rates during the pollution alert and had falsified production records.

"We must deal with it in according with law with a zero-tolerance attitude," the MEE cited Huang in a statement published on late Thursday, adding that suspected crimes will be transferred to the public security department.

China has pledged to cut its crude steel output in 2021 from a record 1.06 billion tonnes it churned out last year to reduce carbon emissions. The steel sector accounts for 15% of China’s total emissions, topping all other manufacturing categories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

"Steel companies are the main body responsible for air pollution...(they) should not just focus on performance and leave pollution to local people," said Huang.

The minister also asked local government to eliminate outdated capacity and said the MEE will guide companies to improve their pollution control levels.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange has slumped over 5% so far this week on concerns of tighter production controls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP