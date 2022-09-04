China’s number 3 leader to visit Russia, Nepal
Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia where he will attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok next week, will also make him the senior-most Chinese official to visit Moscow since the Ukraine war began
BEIJING: Li Zhanshu, number three in China’s leadership hierarchy and China’s top legislator, will visit Russia and Nepal during a four-country tour beginning next week, which will make him the senior-most Chinese leader to leave the country since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out two-and-half years ago.
Li’s visit to Russia where he will attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok next week, will also make him the senior-most Chinese official to visit Moscow since the Ukraine war began.
“China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea (the official name of South Korea) from September 7 to 17,” official news agency Xinhua announced on Sunday. He will attend the four-day forum, set to begin on Monday, during his stay in Russia, it said.
Li is currently chairperson of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), and is number three after President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) politburo’s seven-member standing committee.
Li’s 11-day tour will be the first time a senior Chinese leader would have stepped outside the mainland since President Xi Jinping went to Myanmar in January, 2020. Since then, none of the seven leaders have left China.
Li’s Russia visit assumes significance in the backdrop of China’s staunch support to Moscow over the Ukraine war, now in its eighth month, which Beijing has refused to call an invasion.
Li’s visit will further strengthen bilateral ties, the “no limit” strategic partnership announced by Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, just weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Russia, for one, has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s top oil supplier with Beijing snapping Russian oil at lower rates.
Earlier this week, Li told the outgoing Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Ivanovich Denisov that Beijing expects to join hands with Russia to continue mutual friendship and development.
Li, according to Xinhua, told Denisov that the two countries have headed towards the right direction under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, with firm mutual support and constant political trust.
“Through close strategic and practical cooperation, the new era of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has shown deeper meaning, manifesting the special value of the two countries,” he said.
Li is expected to stay for three days in Nepal from September 12 where, according to the Kathmandu Post, he will pay courtesy calls on the top Nepalese leadership comprising President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.
This will be the third high-level visit by the Chinese leadership to Nepal in recent months including state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit in March and a visit by Lin Jianchao, CPC’s international department chief , in July.
In August, China agreed to finance a feasibility study for a cross-border railway with Nepal under the trans-Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network, part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and pledged $118 million for China-assisted projects in the country.
This was agreed during a meeting between Wang and his Nepalese counterpart, Narayan Khadka, during a meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.
“China is ready to work with Nepal to jointly build the BRI with high quality, carry forward their ever-lasting friendship and open up new prospects for the development of bilateral relations,” Wang told Khadka, a statement on the meeting released by the official news agency, Xinhua, said.
-
Canada: Violent killing of activist shocks Indo-Canadian community in British Columbia
The Indo-Canadian community in the Metro Vancouver region in the Canadian province of British Columbia is in a state of shock following the violent killing of an activist, who also made a mark in movies opposing gang culture. The unfortunate death of Manbir Mani Amar occurred on Wednesday afternoon. A suspect has been arrested but not yet named, and the case is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
Five Indian films to premiere at Toronto festival
As the 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns with screenings in theatres, Indian movies will make their presence felt with as many as five scheduled to have their premieres. As the Greater Toronto Area has a large Indo-Canadian population, among the major attractions for the community this year will be the debut feature Kacchey Limbu, from director Shubham Yogi. On the slate is National Award-winning director Rima Das' Tora's Husband.
-
‘Bangladesh is…:’ Sheikh Hasina on recent attacks on Hindu community
Ahead of PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said countries should show “magnanimity” when asked about incidents of attacks on the Hindu community in her country, asserting that Bangladesh is a secular country and her government takes immediate action when such incidents take place. Hasina said her government strongly supports secularism and any attempts to disturb communal harmony are immediately dealt with. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.
-
Bangladesh won't face crisis like Sri Lanka: Sheikh Hasina on post-Covid economy
Dismissing concerns that Bangladesh could go the Sri Lanka way, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that despite the Covid-19 onslaught and the conflict in Ukraine, her country's economy continued to be in robust shape and that her regime exercised a high level of diligence when taking any loans. In an interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina said that currently the world as a whole was facing challenges which were not restricted only to Bangladesh.
-
China extends lockdown in areas of Chengdu, expands mass testing
China extended its lockdown in districts of western megacity Chengdu and ordered more mass testing there from Sunday as it tries to contain a Covid outbreak. Other districts also announced a third round of Covid tests on Sunday. Chengdu's lockdown, which started Thursday, demonstrates China's commitment to its Covid Zero approach despite the huge economic loss it has triggered. Sichuan province, home to Chengdu, reported 186. Southern technology hub Shenzhen reported 89 new cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics