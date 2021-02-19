Home / World News / China's population ageing fast, may lift birth restrictions in some regions
world news

China's population ageing fast, may lift birth restrictions in some regions

China’s population is aging more quickly than most of the world’s developed economies due to decades of family planning aimed at halting population growth.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:56 AM IST
A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus lifts their child wearing a new year costume as they visit to the capital city's popular shopping mall during the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Festivities for the holiday, normally East Asia's busiest tourism season, are muted after China, Vietnam, Taiwan and other governments tightened travel curbs and urged the public to avoid big gatherings following renewed virus outbreaks. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)

China is considering lifting all restrictions on births in its northeast provinces as the next step in attempts to arrest the falling birthrate in the rapidly aging society.

The northeast region can implement a “comprehensive birth policy pilot plan,” the country’s National Health Commission suggested in a statement from last August that was released Thursday. China has a history of testing new policies in a few areas and then rolling them out nationwide if successful.

China’s population is aging more quickly than most of the world’s developed economies due to decades of family planning aimed at halting population growth. Even with the loosening of those policies in recent years the birthrate has continued to decline, dropping in 2019 to the lowest level since at least 1949.

It likely continued to fall in 2020, with the number of newborn babies registered with the police dropping by about 15%. Full data will be released in April.

The news helped boost the share prices of related companies Friday, with formula maker Beingmate Co., maternity and children’s supplies retailer Shanghai Aiyingshi Co. and toy manufacturer Goldlok Holdings Guangdong Co. up by their 10% daily limit. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was little changed as of 1:50 p.m.

The Communist Party has already signaled its willingness to further relax birth restrictions during the 14th Five-Year Plan period that starts this year, urging an “inclusive” birth policy at a Party conclave held in late October.

The northeast provinces have some of the country’s lowest birthrates, and the commission said they can conduct research on how lifting birth restrictions would impact the local economy and social stability. However, the statement noted that the desire to have children is low in the region despite the current relatively loose restrictions.

“Socioeconomic factors have become an important factor affecting births, especially economic burdens, infant and child care, and female career development,” according to the statement, which called for improved public services and steps to address the concerns families have about raising children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china china birthrate
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP