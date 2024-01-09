China's 'satellite' launch triggers emergency phone alert in Taiwan
Jan 09, 2024 01:25 PM IST
Taiwan's nationwide emergency phone alert system was triggered on Tuesday by a Chinese “satellite”.
Taiwan's nationwide emergency phone alert system was triggered on Tuesday by a Chinese "satellite", around the same time Beijing announced it had successfully launched the "Einstein Probe satellite".
"China launched (a) satellite which flew over the southern airspace," said the alert in Chinese. “Public, please beware of your safety.”
