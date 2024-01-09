close_game
News / World News / China's 'satellite' launch triggers emergency phone alert in Taiwan

China's 'satellite' launch triggers emergency phone alert in Taiwan

AFP |
Jan 09, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Taiwan's nationwide emergency phone alert system was triggered on Tuesday by a Chinese "satellite", around the same time Beijing announced it had successfully launched the "Einstein Probe satellite".

A phone and watch that received an air raid alert is placed together for a photo in New Taipei City, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 9.(AP)
A phone and watch that received an air raid alert is placed together for a photo in New Taipei City, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 9.(AP)

"China launched (a) satellite which flew over the southern airspace," said the alert in Chinese. “Public, please beware of your safety.”

