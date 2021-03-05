IND USA
Delegates applaud as Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping (centre), arrive for the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AFP)
world news

China’s top 20 businessmen-cum-lawmakers are worth a staggering $534 billion

The wealthiest persons in the parliament and its advisory body, all billionaires, have grown richer over the last one year despite the economy performing badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST

The top 20 richest Chinese businessmen delegates at the ongoing annual meeting of the parliament and its advisory body in Beijing are worth $534 billion, a Chinese wealth tracking group has said.

Their personal wealth grew by around 75% last year.

As it turns out, the wealthiest in the Communist party-ruled parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – all billionaires -- have grown richer over the last one year despite the economy performing badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hurun Report, a Shanghai-based wealth tracker, drew up two separate lists of individuals for the NPC and CPPCC, listing 10 each of their richest members. The monitor then combined the two lists to bring out a list of the 10 richest persons.

The top 10 wealthiest NPC and CPPCC delegates are worth $391 billion in total, and their wealth grew at an average of 68% in the last one year.

They have made their wealth from wide-ranging sources, including internet services, agriculture, green energy, property, consumer electronics, media and automobile, the Hurun report said.

Ma Huateng, 50, of Tencent Holdings - owner of WeChat among the company’s massive internet services business - is the richest entrepreneur attending this year’s Two Sessions in Beijing.

A member of the NPC, Ma’s personal wealth is $74bn, and year-on-year, it increased by over 94%, the tracker said.

Also on the list are Xiaomi’s Lei Jun, NetEase’s Ding Lei, Baidu’s Li Yanhong, and Geely automobile’s Li Shufu.

Separately, the top 10 richest NPC delegates are worth $261bn, and they saw their wealth increase at an average of 94% in the last year. The monitor said the top 10 richest CPPCC delegates are worth $273bn, and their wealth grew at an average of 56%.

Combining the two figures puts the worth of the 20 richest entrepreneurs attending the Two Sessions, as the twin summits are called, at a staggering $534bn.

“From the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 released last week, we can see how China’s entrepreneurs are booming. Today, there are officially 1,058 billionaires living in China, up by 259, significantly ahead of the 696 in the US,” Hurun Report’s chairperson and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said.

Beijing is officially the billionaire capital of the world for the sixth year running with 145 billionaires living in the city, while Shanghai overtook New York to second place with 113 billionaires, Hoogewerf said.

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
world news

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Francis during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for his safety.
Women hold a portrait of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, March 5, 2021. Protests continue in Myanmar against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Despite daily operations by police to disperse the crowds, defiant protesters continue to return to the streets in parts of the country.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:18 PM IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday that the Biden administration has taken sanction steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is unacceptable.
Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.(Reuters)
world news

China to deter Taiwan independence, seek peaceful ties and 'reunification'

Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri | Reuters, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

New Zealand says tsunami threat has eased, allows thousands to return home

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The nation had been on Tsunami alert all morning after a powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands. It was the third large quake recorded north of New Zealand in a matter of hours.
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing. (Representative Image)(Kin Cheung / AP)
world news

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.
China is the second biggest spender of defence after the US. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
world news

China hikes defence budget to $209 bn, 40% increase in army renumeration

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Friday’s increase is over three times higher than India’s defence budget of about USD 65.7 billion (including pensions).
Their removal comes during the bloodiest week so far of anti-coup protests, with 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, as security forces tried to crush rallies and used live rounds in some areas. (Representative Image)(AP Photo )
world news

YouTube removes five Myanmar television channels amid unrest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, YouTube said.
US President Joe Biden.
world news

US President Joe Biden to join first ever 'Quad' leaders meet: Australian PM

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:42 PM IST
“This will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Friday, without giving details on the timing of the talks, expected to be held virtually.
People are seen outside the Biandanshan cemetery in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on February 12, 2021, during the first day of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox.(AFP)
world news

China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat Covid-19

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The medicines were first developed by the traditional Chinese medicine remedies and later subjected to screening by many academics and experts on the front line.
People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

3 earthquakes and a tsunami warning. Here's what happened in New Zealand

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Pacific and Australian plates interaction is behind this one of the most seismically active tectonic atmospheres in the world.
While officials seated in the rows behind them were all masked, Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang moved around the Great Hall of the People, where the National People’s Congress is opened every year, mask-free. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)
world news

Xi Jinping goes mask-free at NPC, raising questions over vaccination status

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • President Xi Jinping -- appeared without face masks in Beijing Friday, mingling with thousands of delegates from across China at the country’s biggest political gathering of the year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

China to grow at more than 6% in 2021; defence outlay $200bn for the first time

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The country has set its annual economic growth rate for 2021 at above 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, as the world’s second largest economy, battered last year by the Covid-19 pandemic, shows signs of rapid recovery
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

17% of total food available globally wasted in 2019: Here’s what the UN said

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The UN Environment Programme’s Sustainable Food Systems Programme’s report showed household food waste is a global problem. Nearly 700 million people go to bed hungry every night
