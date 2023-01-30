China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Report
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST
China-Russia Relations: According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.
Reuters |
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in February, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper said on Monday, citing two sources.
According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.
