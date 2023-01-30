Home / World News / China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Report

China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Report

Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

China-Russia Relations: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in February, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper said on Monday, citing two sources.

According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.

