China's Wuhan seafood market likely cause of Covid-19 outbreak: Report
A set of compelling evidence has once again emerged that backs the claims that Wuhan's Huanan seafood and wildlife market was at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far claimed over 6 million lives.
Two peer-reviewed studies, published in the journal 'Science' take different approaches but come to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus.
The first study shows that the earliest known cases were clustered around the Wuhan market.
"While early COVID-19 cases occurred across Wuhan, the majority clustered in central Wuhan near the west bank of the Yangtze River, with a high density of cases near to, and surrounding, the Huanan market," the study cited in the journal Science as seen on their website says.
Also read: Amid US-China tension, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talk over 2 hours | Top points
The study is tilted "The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the early epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"All eight COVID-19 cases detected prior to 20 December were from the western side of the market, where mammal species were also sold. Unlike SARS-CoV-2 positive environmental samples, we found that COVID-19 cases were more diffuse throughout the building," the study in journal Science adds.
The other study uses genetic information to track the timing of the COVID outbreak and suggests there were two variants introduced into humans in November or early December 2019.
The peer-reviewed study published in the the journal Science titled "The molecular epidemiology of multiple zoonotic origins of SARS-CoV-2" and cited by CNN takes a molecular approach and seems to determine when the first coronavirus infections crossed from animals to humans.
According to the study, the first animal-to-human transmission probably happened around November 18, 2019, and it came from lineage B. The researchers further found the lineage B type only in people who had a direct connection to the Huanan market.
"These findings indicate that it is unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 circulated widely in humans prior to November 2019 and define the narrow window between when SARS-CoV-2 first jumped into humans and when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. As with other coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 emergence likely resulted from multiple zoonotic events," the study said.
Despite taking different routes, both studies arrive at the evidence that Sars-Cov-2 was present in live mammals that were sold at the Huanan market in late 2019.According to two studies, the virus was transmitted to people who were working or shopping there in two separate "spillover events", where a human contracted the virus from an animal.
Also read: China property crisis: Asia's richest woman's $24 bn net worth plunges by half
These two peer-reviewed studies come a month after the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that scientists continue to research all possible origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including a lab leak.
Kristian Andersen, a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research, said the studies don't definitively disprove the lab leak theory but are extremely persuasive.
"I was quite convinced of the lab leak myself, until we dove into this very carefully and looked at it much closer," Andersen was quoted as saying by CNN.
"Based on data and analysis I've done over the last decade on many other viruses, I've convinced myself that actually the data points to this particular market."
-
Covid-hit Macau reopens beaches but bans swimming
Macau beachgoers were left high and dry as the Chinese gambling hub reopened two beaches on Saturday but banned swimming and water sports, citing coronavirus concerns. As temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, Macau residents were allowed to "enter the beach for walks and relaxation" but officials drew a line in the sand by banning water-based activities.
-
Protest in Iraq intensifies as Al-Sadr supporters reach PM's building
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr reached the Iraqi Prime Minister's building on Saturday, following the protest against the nomination for Prime Minister by rival Iran-backed parties. Meanwhile, Iraqi security closed the roads to the building of the Supreme Judicial Council, Al Arabia reported adding that a leader in the Sadrist movement urged peaceful demonstrations in front of the Judicial Council. Protesters also disassembled large concrete barriers surrounding the heavily-fortified area.
-
Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis. Wickremesinghe said a programme could only be implemented with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament, expert groups and civil society. The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering Parliament above the executive president.
-
Dog trapped in shipping container for 40 days, gets new life in Panama Ministry
Workers at Panama's Atlantico port were in for a shock when they opened a shipping container that had arrived from Spain and was meant to be empty. Inside was a dog, still alive despite having been trapped for 40 days while the container crossed the Atlantic from Andalucia. The caramel-colored dog, approximately one year old, was skinny, dehydrated and bruised. Now fully recovered, Mili weighs 27 pounds and is in tip-top physical shape.
-
‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm
After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a “State Disaster Emergency” to check the spread of the disease.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics