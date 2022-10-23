Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's Xi Jinping's new top team has no women, a first in 25 years

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 11:08 AM IST

China's Xi Jinping: Sun Chunlan who was the only woman sitting on the previous Politburo has retired.

China's Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The Chinese communist party's seven-member Politburo standing committee will have no full women members for the first time in 25 years as Xi Jinping unveiled China’s new top leaders on Sunday.

Sun Chunlan who was the only woman sitting on the previous Politburo has retired. No other women were appointed to the Politburo standing committee.

As China's Xi Jinping secured a third term as leader of the Communist party, the Politburo standing committee which determines the path of the country's development in the next five years will consist of seven men.

The seven men of the Politburo standing committee are: Xi Jinping, 69, Li Qiang, 63, Zhao Leji, 65, Wang Huning, 67, Cai Qi, 66, Ding Xuexiang, 60 and Li Xi, 66.

