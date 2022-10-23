Home / World News / ‘The world needs China’: What Xi Jinping said on historic third term

‘The world needs China’: What Xi Jinping said on historic third term

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Xi Jinping: “China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

China's president Xi Jinping said "the world needs China" as he spoke after securing a historic third term as leader on Sunday.

“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China. After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” Xi Jinping said.

Thanking the party "for the trust you have placed in us", Xi Jinping said that the country has achieved its goal of establishing a "moderately prosperous society".

China's Xi Jinping promotes loyalists to standing committee

"Now we are taking confident strides on a new journey to turn China into a modern socialist country in all respects. To advance to the second centenary goal and to embrace the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, for a Chinese path to modernisation," Xi Jinping said.

He asserted that the country would continue to build a modern socialist society, "a great yet enormous undertaking... the enormity is what makes it great and infinitely glorious".

china xi jinping
