Xi Jinping secures historic third term. Now, China's most powerful leader

Published on Oct 23, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Xi Jinping's anointment ends the week-long gathering of the Communist party of China.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

China’s President Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in power on Sunday as he became the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party again, making the nation's most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong.

Xi Jinping’s anointment ends the week-long gathering of the Communist party of China during which high-ranking cadres endorsed his "core position" in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw several top officials step down.

