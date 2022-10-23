Home / World News / These are China's seven most powerful men

These are China's seven most powerful men

Published on Oct 23, 2022

Xi Jinping: China’s Xi Jinping is beginning a third term as chief of the Communist Party at 69 as he secured another five years in power.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping walks with members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee.(AFP)
By Mallika Soni

Xi Jinping unveiled China’s new top leaders in the seven-member Politburo standing committee which he helms. In the new standing committee, Xi Jinping has surrounded himself by allies and loyalists as he tightens his grip on the country as China's most powerful leader.

In order of rank, here's a look at the members of the Politburo standing committee:

Li Qiang: Li Qiang, the Shanghai party chief is widely expected to become China’s next premier after the incumbent Li Keqiang steps down in March. He is now Xi Jinping's Number 2.

Zhao Leji: Zhao Leji, said to be like a brother to Xi Jinping, is currently head of the Communist Party’s anti-corruption body.

Wang Huning: Wang Huning has written policies for Xi Jinping and his predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

Cai Qi: Cai Qi is the party boss of Beijing and one of Xi’s most-trusted confidants.

Li Xi: Li Xi is the current party chief of China’s southern economic engine Guangdong province and is expected to oversee the anti-corruption organization of the party.

Ding Xuexiang: Ding Xuexiang is Xi Jinping’s chief of staff and close aide.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

